LSG go top despite Russell’s pyrotechnics

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) moved to the top of the points table in the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 75 runs yesterday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

A half-century from Quinton de Kock along with Avesh Khan’s three wicket haul powered LSG to a comprehensive victory by 75 runs as they successfully defended their total of 176.

Chasing 177, KKR lost the wicket of Baba Indrajith in the first over. Mohsin Khan scalped the wicket of the opener and bowled a wicketmaiden to kick off the innings.