One of the prerogatives of age to a discerning eye is you understand people better. You understand human relations, politics and even foreign policy better. In chess, I believe it’s the other way around. The young are the kings and queens of chess. If I am wrong, try to explain Kasparov’s victory in a world championship match at age 22, and teenagers qualifying for a grandmaster title. Chess is a young people’s game.

In Guyana, the current crop of juniors playing the royal game are formidable. One teenage girl, I understand, has abandoned an overseas based training programme, suggesting it was moving too slowly for her. I commend and admire her firmness of purpose. That is how champions are raised.