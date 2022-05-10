Hetmyer considered but was unavailable for selection Haynes

Cricket West Indies’ lead selector, Desmond Haynes has stated that Shimron Hetmyer was considered as part of the West Indies limited overs squad to tour the Netherlands and Pakistan but was unavailable.

Haynes, at a press conference yesterday when asked about Hetmyer’s absence, said, “We got a note or email from Hetty [Hetmyer] saying he is unavailable for selection because obviously with the birth of his child, that is all the information we received so we acted that way. We had considered him for selection but the note said he was unavailable.”