$25M streetlight programme for Region Three communities

Residents of Region Three who live in six low-income communities will soon benefit from a $25M streetlight installation project under the Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme (AHUAP), according to a Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) release yesterday.
It explained that AHUAP is executed by the Ministry of Housing and Water through the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) and funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). It is designed to enhance the quality of life for low-income populations through better access to housing, infrastructure, and improved accessibility and mobility.