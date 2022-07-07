The dawn of a new era in the GPF means trust from the commissioner to the constable

Dear Editor,

The Guyana Police Force celebrated its officers promoted to senior ranks on Tuesday, and it was occasion for the top brass to appear. Minister Benn, acting Top Cop Hicken, and PSC Chair, Bishop Findlay, all graced the occasion and congratulated the newest layer to the cream of the GPF. The words of acting CoP Hicken arrested me, when he said that this should be seen as “the dawn of a new era” (SN and KN July 6). It is worth repeating “the dawn of a new era” for it is of stirring simplicity, yet possesses such profoundness, because of what it could mean for both the GPF and the people of Guyana, none excepted. Too much is in the hands of the GPF, and despite histories of being in the wrong hands leading to the wrong outcomes, the thought-indeed, vision and hope-is that this time it will be truly different, and not be one more false dawn, another failed era, of regret and reciprocal recrimination. If we have an old dawn then all we will have is what we have had forever, be such in the forms of suspicions, speculations, conclusions, and the unchallengeable realizations of endless corruptions.

In the end those mean more pain and anguish, more uncertainty and agitation, on the part of the Guyanese people; those who have to defend it come what may, those who take offense at its actions, whatever those are and whichever dark, damaging places they lead. The dawn of a new era in the GPF would mean where I can trust from the supremo commissioner to the simple constable, most, if not all of them. But first, Editor, he and his people have to live up to the glory of that dawn and let it extend by every lawful method and practice into each and every hour of every day and for the benefit of every citizen in every corner of this country. It is a crooked country, which is the first of many challenges; and a divided and hostile one, too. To address these weaknesses, the GPF cannot be of the exact same internal makeup as those over whom they stand as sentinels. We need men and women of honour, and I begin with Mr. Hicken. He must set the standard, a high bar; I am willing to forget yesterday, start over, like I begin each day with a little learning, a bit of forgiving, in the quest for some more understanding.

Sincerely,

GHK Lall