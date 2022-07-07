West Indies ‘A’ set to play first series in two years

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, Jul 6, CMC – West Indies Men’s ‘A’ Team will play their first series since 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic curtailed sporting activity, when they host Bangladesh Men’s ‘A’ Team for two four-day games and three 50-over matches next month.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday announced the match schedule for the August 4-20 series which will be played at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in St. Lucia.

The COVID-19 pandemic had restricted opportunities for the squad to play and CWI said the resumption of West Indies Men’s ‘A’ team matches sees the return of a key development opportunity for players pushing for selection to the West Indies senior team and for emerging players to build their First-Class International experience.

CWI’s Senior Operations Manager Roland Holder said the series will provide exposure for a number of players, noting that it was part of CWI’s commitment to continually developing talent for the international level.

“We are pleased to have confirmed the itinerary for the Men’s ‘A’ Team series with the BCB and we are excited to host Bangladesh in the region again. This is a vital part of the development of our players in the pathway toward full international selection, and no doubt this upcoming series of matches in St. Lucia will provide a platform for further exposure and progress,” he said.

Holder added that CWI and BCB are also in the planning stages for a reciprocal tour by West Indies ‘A’ to Bangladesh in 2023.

BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said the upcoming series provides an excellent opportunity for players of both teams to prepare for international commitments.

“The international schedule is getting busier by the season and therefore it is very important for the cricketers to keep themselves ready through good competitive cricket. We thank CWI for accommodating the A tour. The four-day ‘Tests’ and the One-Day matches will be an invaluable experience for the players,” he noted.

“The BCB and CWI share a warm longstanding relationship and have worked tirelessly to make this tour happen. I hope we will see more reciprocal programmes between the two boards in the future.”

The series will begin with two four-day first-class matches – August 4-7 and August 10-13. Those matches will begin at 10 a.m. local time (9 a.m. Jamaica).

The 50-over matches will be held on August 16, 18, and 20, all starting at 9:30 a.m. local time (8:30 a.m. Jamaica).