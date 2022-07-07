WI look to wrap up T20 Series today at Providence

The West Indies cricket team will look to close out a series win against Bangladesh in the final T20I today at the National Stadium, Providence from 13.30 hours.

The hosts wrapped up their final training session yesterday at the venue where captain, Nicholas Pooran gave an insight into the team’s objectives with his side holding a 1-0 series lead.

“It’s always good to have a lead in the series. Coming to Guyana we feel like we are in a good space and looking forward to tomorrow [today]. Hopefully we get good weather and close off the series.”