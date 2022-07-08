Bulkan concerned at impact of Demerara ship channel dredging on fishing grounds `The area defined for dredging crosses traditional fishing grounds of the artisanal fishermen’

In the absence of an Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) for the Vreed-en-Hoop shore base project, questions are now being raised about possible impacts of the ongoing dredging activities on fish stocks and nurseries in the area.

On September 06, 2021, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) granted an environmental permit to NRG Holdings Incorporated, clearing the way for the start of its projected US$600 million Vreed-en-Hoop oil and gas shore base development. The EPA had said that the Best Village, West Coast Demerara (WCD) shore base would not require an EIA, noting that the project was screened and categorised as having no significant impacts.