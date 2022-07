Neman Persaud, the man who the police say confessed to killing 86-year-old Agnes Dillon in her Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD) abode during last week was yesterday charged with murder and remanded to prison.

Persaud, called ‘Boyee’, 26, a labourer of Mon Repos North, ECD appeared before Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court 1.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge. The matter was adjourned to September 12.