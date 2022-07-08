Bush Lot farmer fatally stabbed by neighbour

A Bush Lot, Corentyne, man is now dead after being stabbed by his neighbour, who has since been arrested.

Dead is Rameshwar Sydney, 47, a cash crop farmer of Lot 232 Bushlot Village, Corentyne. He was a father of five.

Commander of Region Six Boodnarine Persaud confirmed that the suspect is in police custody.

According to relatives of the victim, Sydney returned home from the farm just around 13:00 hrs and the accused called him over.

Shortly after residents observed Sydney exiting his neighbour’s yard with a knife in his neck.

The man then collapsed on the road. He was rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital, where he died while receiving treatment.