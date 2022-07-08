Guyana-Belize sign MoU for deeper ties

Guyana and Belize yesterday signed a MoU to deepen cooperation between the two countries.
At the invitation of President Irfaan Ali, Prime Minister of Belize, John Briceño, paid an official visit to Guyana from July 5 to 8. The visiting delegation included Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Immigration, Eamon Courtenay; Special Envoy for the Development of Families and Children, Rosanna Briceño; and Honorary Consul of Belize in Guyana, Gale Miller-Garnett.
A Joint Communique said that the Belizean delegation also held discussions with Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo; Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd; Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond; and other ministers of Guyana’s Cabinet.