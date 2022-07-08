Guyana News

Guyana-Belize sign MoU for deeper ties

From left (standing), Guyana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Hugh Todd and Belize’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Immigration, Eamon Courtenay shaking hands on the deal. Sitting in the background is President Irfaan Ali. (Office of the President photo)
Guyana and Belize yesterday signed a MoU to deepen cooperation between the two countries.

At the invitation of President Irfaan Ali, Prime Minister of Belize, John Briceño, paid an official visit to Guyana from July 5 to 8. The visiting delegation included Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Immigration, Eamon Courtenay; Special Envoy for the Development of Families and Children, Rosanna Briceño; and Honorary Consul of Belize in Guyana, Gale Miller-Garnett.

A Joint Communique said that the Belizean delegation also held discussions with Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo; Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd; Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond; and other ministers of Guyana’s Cabinet.