Dear Editor,

It’s remarkable sometimes what a little distance from the Guyana homeland can do to either distress, or refresh one’s mind. I had no joyous cause to spend a few days in New York/New Jersey just a few days ago. With some repetition two cousins re-educated me about the strict compulsory legalities relevant to Americans paying their taxes almost religiously. Fines for tax-cheats or tax-evaders are frightening! But then, Americans’ social security benefits, along with the essential advantages of their Medicaid and Medicare schemes are so welcomed. Especially as senior-citizen status beckons. Which all made me contemplate, with mixed emotions, our own struggling National Insurance Scheme (NIS) across Guyana.

Before being personal, I digress for brief context. I recall that sometime in 2018 or 2019; accountant, attorney and advocate Christopher Ram had cause to castigate the NIS regarding that national insurance body’s injurious laxity in satisfying contributors claims solely because they, the NIS, could not substantiate numerous claimants requests. And it was not the contributors fault; Attorney Ram is both knowledgeable and experienced with respect to the glorious flaws of that vital bread-and-butter institution Guyanese workers help to sustain.

I often wonder why Mr. Ram and other attorneys similarly versed don’t assist aggrieved contributors in court. Takes too long? Minister Ashni is trying his best to turn the NIS around? Why, even I once approached Mr. Ram which brings me to my personal lament and NIS pet peeve. I knew/know the importance of pensions and national/social security insurance. Just after 1969, 1, a young teacher, was tasked with preparing our teaching staffs monthly contribution “books” as record of payment. In anticipation, we like most government servants, welcomed NIS.

Today I am quietly seething and bitter over the NIS treatment of poor me. My pension is woefully below what it should be. Two appeals for review attracted less-than-helpful sympathetic responses. (I was even informed that one “PNC ministry” did not really – exist! Even though my NIS “deductions” were duly made.) I who started paying NIS from its inception now receive the very minimum pension available. I’ll keeping hoping and re-appealing. Through all my hurt. Better luck to all NIS contributors, as I still find it possible to wish the ordinary NIS workers well.

Sincerely,

Allan Arthur Fenty