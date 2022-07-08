Blackwood, Hope in Warriors squad

Guyana Amazon Warriors have drafted in their final players with Jermaine Blackwood and Shai Hope signed along with newbies, Matthew Nandu and Junior Sinclair.

Hope, since his CPL debut in 2015, has turned out for Barbados Royals, scoring 638 runs in 33 innings. Blackwood has also had a taste of the biggest party in sport, playing for Jamaica Tallawahs. Veerasammy Permaul also returned to the Warriors after a few seasons with Tallawahs. Another returning Warrior is Ronsford Beaton who has also played for Trinbago Knight Riders.

The final draft picks were selected by head coach, Rayon Griffith.

Nandu, a stylish top order batsman and useful spinner, represented West Indies Under-19 in the ICC Youth World Cup held in the Caribbean as well as playing alongside Chris Gayle in the Global T20 Canada. Sinclair, on the other hand, represented Guyana at the under-19 level and has been touted as a useful off-spinning all-rounder.

Meanwhile, former West Indies Under-19 captain, Akeem Auguste, will turn out for St. Lucia Kings while Amir Jangoo, Shamar Springer, Kirk McKenzie, and former Royals, Raymon Reifer, will head to Tallawahs. For Royals, former Kings all-rounder, Rahkeem Cornwall, was drafted along with Teddy Bishop.

The tournament gets underway on August 31 and finishes in Guyana on September 30.

Guyana Amazon Warriors:

Imran Tahir, Shimron Hetmyer, Tabraiz Shamsi, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Colin Ingram, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope, Paul Stirling, Heinrich Klaasen, Keemo Paul, Jermine Blackwood, Gudakesh Motie, Veerasammy Permaul, Ronsford Beaton, Matthew Nandu, and Junior Sinclair.

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots:

Dwayne Bravo, Andre Fletcher, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sherfane Rutherford, Dwaine Pretoris, Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Blessing Muzarabani, Dewald Brevis, Naveed Ul Haq, Joshua Da Silva, Jon Ross Jagessar, Keacy Carty, Kelvin Pittman, Jaden Carmichael, and Qasim Akram

Barbados Royals: Quinton De Kock, Jason Holder, David Miller, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Obed McCoy, Kyle Mayers, Azam Khan, Hayden Walsh Jr, Oshane Thomas, Rahkeem Cornwall, Devon Thomas, Joshua Bishop, Justin Greaves, Corbin Bosch, Nyeem Young, Teddy Bishop, and Ramon Simmonds.

Jamaica Tallawahs: Rovman Powell, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim, Brandon King, Kennar Lewis, Mohammad Amir, Shamarh Brooks, Migael Pretourius, Chris Green, Raymon Reifer, Jamie Merchant, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Springer, Nicholson Gordon, Kirk McKenzie, and Joshua James.

St. Lucia Kings:

Faf Du Plessis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tim David, Roston Chase, Johnson Charles, Kesrick Williams, David Wiese, Alzarri Joseph, Scott Kuggeleijin, Mark Deyal, Jeavor Royal, Matthew Forde, Leroy Lugg, Preston McSween, Larry Edwards, Ackeem Auguste, and Rivaldo Clarke.

Trinbago Knight Riders:

Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, Colin Munro, Akeal Hosein, Makeesh Theekshana, Tim Seifert, Seekkuge Prasanna, Jayden Seales, Ali Khan, Tion Webster, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Terrence Hinds, Leonardo Julien, and Shaaron Lewis.