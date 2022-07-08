STSC to stage small-goal football tournament at Vryheid’s Lust

The South Turkeyen Sports Committee (STSC) will stage a small-goal football tournament at the Vryheid’s Lust tarmac, East Coast Demerara, on Sunday, according to a release from the committee.

An entrance fee of $3,000 per team is required for participation. The competition is expected to attract sides from several surrounding communities including Plaisance, Better Hope, and Sophia.

Trophies and cash prizes will be awarded to the top two finishers.

Sponsors of the tournament include Bruce Murray and Reginald Persaud. The event is coordinated by Johnny ‘Overseas’ Barnwell.