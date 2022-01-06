STSC to host 3-a-side small-goal football competition at Vryheid’s Lust

The South Turkeyen Sports Committee yesterday announced the staging of a 3-a-side small-goal football competition on Sunday at the Vryheid’s Lust tarmac, East Coast Demerara.

According to a release from the committee, the tournament which is scheduled to commence at 7:00am, will feature teams, inclusive of the hosts, from the communities of Better Hope, Sophia and Plaisance.

Prizes for the respective top three finishers will be awarded and include cash incentives, medals and trophies. The sponsor of the tournament is former Black Stallion player Andy Payne while the coordinator is Johnny ‘Overseas’ Barnwell.