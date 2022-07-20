GMC to sell sugar to avoid price gouging – President

President Irfaan Ali today announced that the Guyana Marketing Corporation will be vending sugar to help prevent price gouging.
A statement from the President follows:
My brothers and sisters, I have heard your concerns about the availability and price of sugar in Guyana. To this end and to avoid price gouging, the Guyana Marketing Corporation will be selling sugar at $150 / pound for packaged and $140/ pound for bulk. Beginning on Thursday, 21 July, we will be selling sugar at this price at the following market locations:
REGION 2:
Charity
Anna Regina
REGION 3:
Parika
Leonora
Vreed en Hoop
Wales
REGION 4:
Diamond
Bourda
Mon Repos
Mahaica
REGION 5:
Bushlot
Rosignol
REGION 6:
New Amsterdam
Port Mourant
Skeldon
REGION 10:
Linden