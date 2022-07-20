Guyana News

GMC to sell sugar to avoid price gouging – President

President Irfaan Ali today announced that the Guyana Marketing Corporation will be vending sugar to help prevent price gouging.

 

A statement from the President follows:

 

My brothers and sisters, I have heard your concerns about the availability and price of sugar in Guyana. To this end and to avoid price gouging, the Guyana Marketing Corporation will be selling sugar at $150 / pound for packaged and $140/ pound for bulk. Beginning on Thursday, 21 July, we will be selling sugar at this price at the following market locations:

REGION 2:

Charity

Anna Regina

REGION 3:

Parika

Leonora

Vreed en Hoop

Wales

REGION 4:

Diamond

Bourda

Mon Repos

Mahaica

REGION 5:

Bushlot

Rosignol

REGION 6:

New Amsterdam

Port Mourant

Skeldon

REGION 10:

Linden

