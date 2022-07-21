CCJ’s criticism and observations should be considered

Dear Editor,

The Apex Court drew attention to a flaw in our court system in criticising the slow handling of electoral cases, during oral arguments in the dismissed petition case. This criticism is very pointed and has bearing in a now dead 2015 elections petition which never had its day in court. As alluded to by the eminent judge, the delay in these matters constitutes a grave injustice.

In the same court hearing of the same matter, another judge (Justice Jamandar) made the point that the Constitution on election petitions should be written in language the ordinary person can understand, instead of it being couched in language which requires technical assistance. This is another prudent observation and should be considered.

Sincerely,

Shamshun Mohamed