East Coast-East Bank bypass being modified for four lanes

With the railway embankment being upgraded to accommodate four lanes of traffic, the design of the East Coast-East Bank Demerara bypass road project is being modified to include the changes, Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill said.

“We have some issues to resolve. For example, when we designed the road it was supposed to connect with a two-lane road at the railway embankment but it’s now connecting with a four-lane. They have to be able to put in the necessary features to make sure there is a smooth connection…,” Edghill said.

The minister recently conducted a site visit to observe the quality and progression of work. The visit, with his team of engineers, was to give him a first-hand understanding of how the changes in the design will be incorporated.