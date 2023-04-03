Best of the lot, says elated Johnson

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, CMC – Leon Johnson has labelled Saturday’s final day of the decisive last round of West Indies Championship matches as the best of all his title conquests.

The Guyana Harpy Eagles captain led his side to an astonishing come-from-behind 17-run victory over Leeward Islands Hurricanes at the Guyana National Stadium here, the hosts clinching their sixth title of the professional era.

Johnson, who announced his retirement from first class cricket during the season, had also overseen the five previous title successes for Harpy Eagles – then Jaguars – between 2014 and 2019.

“Coming in to today’s play, we would’ve been a bit on the back foot,” Johnson said.

“Our old nemesis Leeward Islands who would’ve thwarted us over the years, looked to be on top but I thought the guys came out and played well.

“Special mention to (Veerasammy) Permaul. Especially [on Thursday] he encouraged everyone to play a bit harder and he went out and led by example and he came and started again today (Saturday).

“We fought hard throughout the tournament. Everyone has turned up this tournament and played well.”

He continued: “I announced my retirement after two games in this season and the boys put out a great effort in the last three games.

“I must commend you guys, especially today. It’s our sixth championship and today would’ve probably been the best day I had out of them.”

Harpy entered the final round with a 10.2 point lead over second placed Windward Islands Volcanoes, but quickly found themselves behind in the the contest after they were bowled out cheaply for 122 and conceded a first innings deficit of 125 runs. The hosts rallied in the second innings with 267 runs but that left Hurricanes with only 143 for victory, and they ended the penultimate day on 81 for one – requiring a further 62 to get over the line.

However, off-spinner Kevin Sinclair proved magnificent with six for 33 while veteran left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul claimed three for 44 as Hurricanes lost their last nine wickets on Saturday for a meagre 29 runs in a dramatic finish.

“This was a great performance … a great team performance and I’m massively proud of everyone who contributed towards us winning,” said the 35-year-old Johnson, who managed nine Tests for West Indies – the last coming seven years ago.

“We worked hard before the season, and we worked hard throughout this season. We were really tested in this final match, and we responded to the challenge with a magnificent win.” Johnson finished the season as his side’s leading run-scorer with 388 runs at an average of 43, support coming from 19-year-old Matthew Nandu with 273 runs and 26-year-old Kemol Savory with 269 runs.

The 23-year-old Sinclair scored 285 runs to add to his 18 wickets, and Johnson said he had been pleased with the development of the younger players during the course of the championship.

“One of the great things about the season was the progress made by the young players in the team,” the left-handed noted.

“At various times, they stood up with major performances and that was great to see. We made progress. Also, tribute to the senior players who also led from the front, offered invaluable advice and made my job as captain easier on and off the field.

“Thanks to the fans and all those persons who backed us from start to finish. “As a proud Guyanese, I retire from the game lifting this prestigious trophy and also happy that I can bring smiles to the faces of the supporters.”