Players always believed in ‘the greatest comeback’: Johnson

(CMC) – Departing captain Leon Johnson has praised his Guyana Harpy Eagles for their never-say-die attitude against Leeward Islands Hurricanes, which saw them pull off a dramatic victory on the final morning of the decisive round of the West Indies Championship last weekend.

Harpy Eagles, who led the entire campaign, looked in danger of defeat at the close of day three at the Guyana National Stadium, with Hurricanes requiring 52 runs for victory with nine wickets intact, chasing a target of 143.

But off-spinner Kevin Sinclair grabbed six for 33 and veteran left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul, three for 44, as Hurricanes lost their last nine wickets for 29 runs to lose by 17 runs.

“The guys on Saturday morning, never once I can remember them once being negative,” Johnson recalled.

“Even in the warm-ups, the guys were [saying] it’s going to be the greatest comeback. “They always play a game in the dressing room where they have a football and they kick it … and guys play against each other. “It’s a difficult game … the guys who are on the losing end would always be saying ‘this is [going to be] the greatest comeback’. “It never actually happens but they took that out on to the field saying this was going to be the greatest comeback.”

He continued: “I figured if we could get an early wicket on day four, anything could happen. We actually went on the attack from early, kept the field in and challenged the guys to go over the top if they wanted to, because the ball doesn’t bounce that much. There’s variable bounce on the fourth day.

“And funny enough, Sinclair created a little pressure and got a sweep shot out of Keacy Carty. From there we just went on a roll. The guys just believed and that was it. They put the ball in some good areas, took the chances and the rest was history.”

The Harpy Eagles resurgence had begun on the penultimate day when Kemol Savory (66 not out) and Permaul (65) struck half-centuries to rescue the second innings from the instability off 99 for five, after the hosts had trailed on first innings by 125 runs.

And while defending a small target of 143 appeared a monumental task, the runs gave Harpy Eagles breathing room and Johnson said his tactics late on day three was in an attempt to create a final day scenario, especially with the venue known for its dramatic results. “I think it could have gone either way,” Johnson told Starcom Radio’s Mason and Guest cricket

show.

“I went a bit on the defence hoping I could stretch the game as long as possible because there’s been a few instances where teams have collapsed at Providence, especially into the last day.

“I figured if we took the game into the last day anything could happen. I figured if we could go on the defensive, set in-and-out fields and try and get a couple of wickets early.”

He added: “When we play cricket against each other in Guyana in local cricket, pitches are obviously similar and all the guys that play, know how to defend low totals. “I won’t say it’s a norm, but guys know how to defend low totals or even if they don’t win, they fight to the end. So it was nothing new to be honest, but it was just something to behold for those who were there.”

The game was of special significance for the 35-year-old Johnson who was playing his final first class game, having announced his retirement during the campaign. With the victory, Harpy Eagles also clinched their sixth title in eight seasons of the professional era of the championship.