Pomeroon man gets three years over cannabis

Corwayne Gomes appeared before Magistrate Esther Sam at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to the charge of possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.
Gomes, 23-years-old of Grant Opposition, Pomeroon River was sentenced to three years imprisonment and fined $262,800.
On April 4, 2023, Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit officers intercepted Gomes at the Charity Stelling, carrying a plastic bag containing a brick-like parcel of cannabis weighing approximately 438 grammes.