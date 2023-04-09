Banks DIH Limited to hydrate athletes at Kares Crossfit C/bean C/ships

Conglomerate, Banks DIH Limited is the latest entity to provide corporate backing to this year’s edition of the Kares CrossFit Caribbean Championships. Through the company’s Rainforest Water, athletes officials and patrons will remain hydrated during their workouts and the duration of the competition which is set for this weekend at the National Park and the National Aquatic Centre.
Apart from the Rainforest Water, fans, officials and athletes will also be replenished by Banks Malta and PowerAde.