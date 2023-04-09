Late arriving Team Guyana snatch gold, silver and bronze medals

Mere hours after arriving in The Bahamas yesterday on a late charter, Tianna Springer changed into her spikes and earned Guyana’s first gold medal of this year’s 50th edition of the CARIFTA Games.

Springer, 16, had a late surge in the final 50m of the Women’s 400m U-17 final to earn the top podium spot in a personal best time of 54.32s. The teen star bested the likes of Jamaica’s Jody Ann Daley (54.32s) and St Kitts’ DeCheynelle Thomas (55.46s) who joined her on the podium at the Thomas Robinson Stadium. Springer shook off the physical and mental fatigue of arriving on the day of competition and having to run a time trial after missing her heat in the morning session to win the quarter mile event.