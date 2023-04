Family of seven gets new home

President Irfaan Ali recently presented a family of seven, whose home was destroyed in a fire, with a new home at Parikwarinanu.

A post on Ali’s Facebook page stated that a fire had destroyed the home which housed 41 year-old Rochard Gouveia, 31 year-old Carin Bernard and their five children.

The materials and workforce were donated by the Men on Mission initiative in collaboration with the business community and other stakeholders.