In the wake of last week’s rubbish fire, which spread to a house and caused the death of a man, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) is reminding the general public that open burning of garbage is prohibited. Perpetrators could be fined no less than $80,000 or sentenced to three months in prison. The GFS said in a press release that it has been noticing an upsurge in grass and garbage fires and is advising residents to be aware of the risks and refrain from openly burning heaps of garbage or grass. If grass or garbage fires do occur they should never be left unattended as they possess the potential to become major fire emergencies, the GFS said.
Fire service reminds that starting grass, rubbish fires is illegal
