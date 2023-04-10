King’s building second hotel in the city

King’s Hotel and Residence has commenced construction of its second branded hotel in the heart of the city as it expands its presence in the hospitality sector. The nine-storey structure is being erected at the corner of Quamina and Waterloo streets on land previously occupied by the Water Chris Hotel.

King’s Jewelry World Chief Financial and Marketing Officer Harrinand Persaud, who was overseeing the work during a visit by the Stabroek News explained that the new hotel will be an expansion of current services with more modern and chic amenities and style.

“We have to compete with the bigger brands of hotel but what we are looking at is a hotel with local flair. You cannot go anywhere else in the world and experience a King’s Hotel,” Persaud said.