Four men shot in Maloney

(Trinidad Guardian) Four Maloney men remained hospitalised following a mass shooting on Saturday afternoon.

Zalik Haynes; Aaron Williams; Joshua Threoulde; and Christopher James – are all said to be in stable conditions.

They were injured during a shooting at Building 17, Maloney Gardens, around 4 pm.

Haynes lives at Building Four; while Williams is from Spoonbill Terrace; and Theroulde and James are both from Building 17.

Reports say Haynes was standing at the north-east entrance to Building 17, when an armed person wearing a grey hoodie exited a Tiida car and began shooting at him.

He was shot three times in the back and once in the right leg.

Williams, who had been sitting in front of a ground-floor apartment at Building 17, was shot once in the abdomen.

Theroulde was said to be walking towards Building 17 when he was shot multiple times in the abdomen; and James, who was flying a kite at the time, was shot twice in both legs as well as three times to the groin.

All four victims were taken separately to the Arima Health Facility where they were treated and then transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, for further treatment.