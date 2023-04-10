‘You all did not give life so do not take life’

(Trinidad Express) A PENAL man was shot and killed, and his body was dumped on a desolated road a few kilometres away from his home on Saturday morning.

The body of Khanta Ramdass, 44, was found with gunshot wounds to the head.

Ramdass’ body was discovered at around 5 a.m. on the side of Mud Plant Road in Barrackpore by mobile patrol security officers of the Amalgamated Security Company attached to Heritage Petroleum.

At Ramdass’ family’s home in Diggity Branch Trace in Penal, his sister, Vashti Toolsie, wept as she spoke to the media, and said the family was confused and shocked by her brother’s killing and they wanted justice.

Toolsie said her brother was employed as a construction worker and was a hardworking and family-oriented person.

She said he smoked narcotics but was never arrested.

The last time he was seen by a family member was at around 7.30 p.m. on Friday night walking on their street.

On Saturday morning, police officers brought the news to the family’s home that Ramdass was killed.

“I do not know who wanted to kill him. My brother did not do anything wrong. He is always hard working. If he smoked his little drugs, he did not sell. Whoever shot him, put down the gun, please. You all did not give life so do not take life,” cried Toolsie.

Toolsie said her brother was not married nor did he have children.

“He did not have money for anyone to rob him,” she wept. “There is too much crime in this country. Stop it! I believe God will give us justice for this,” she wept.

A police report said that six spent nine-millimetre shell casings and one projectile, as well as a brown wallet with Khanta Ramdass’ identification card were found at the scene.

The body was lodged at the mortuary of the San Fernando General Hospital pending a post-mortem at the Forensic Science Centre.

Also visiting the scene were the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three Officers PCs Ramoutar and Bhola and WPC Valdez.

The motive for the killing is not yet known, police said.

PC Bhola is continuing investigations.