Five in custody over Anna Catherina fisherman’s murder

Five men are now in police custody following the murder on Monday of Munaf Azeez, a 26-year-old fisherman of Lot 49 Sea View, Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara.
A police release yesterday stated that one of the suspects arrested is a 28-year-old fisherman and owner of several fishing boats of Sea Dam, Parika, who was seen running towards his car PLL 4734 after the stabbing. As he approached his car, a police mobile patrol which was in the area arrested him. He identified the other suspects in the stabbing attack.