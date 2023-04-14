Murdered fisher died from perforated heart, lung – autopsy

An autopsy performed on the body of West Coast Demerara fisherman, Munaf Azeez, who was murdered on Monday, revealed that he died as a result of a perforated heart and lung due to stab wounds.

Police are awaiting a file from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) as five men remain in custody.

A police press release stated that a post-mortem examination was conducted on Wednesday, by Government Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh, at the Ezekiel Funeral Home, Best Village, West Coast Demerara and the cause of death confirmed.