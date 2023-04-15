Watchman charged with murder of fisherman

KRemaldo Parris, called ‘Romel’, a 23-year-old watchman of Parika Sea Dam, East Bank Esse-quibo, was yesterday charged with the murder of 26 year-old fisherman, Munaf Azeez.
Parris appeared at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Zamilla Ally-Seepaul where the charge was read to him. He was not required to plead to the charge and was remanded to prison. The case was put off to May 11th.
On Monday, it was alleged that Parris stabbed Azeez to death at Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara. An autopsy revealed that Azeez died from a perforated heart and lung due to stab wounds.