Press association condemns attack on KN reporter by `Live in Guyana’

The Guyana Press Association (GPA) yesterday condemned an attack on Kaieteur News journalist Davina Bagot on the Facebook page titled `Live in Guyana’.

“This is not the first time this medium has attacked journalists and placed their safety in jeopardy. This page is believed to be operated by political operatives associated with the governing People’s Progressive Party and its content follows closely on the heels of questions that senior leaders of the incumbent administration find objectionable”, the press association said.

The GPA said it remains in contact with several regional and international organisations and has registered its concerns for the safety of journalists in Guyana as a major concern.