Following up on a promise made by President Irfaan Ali in Februa-ry to have residents of Agricola undertake works in the village, some $23m worth in drainage contracts were signed yesterday.

The contracts were signed by five contractors in the community in the company of Minister in the Minister of Public Works, Deodat Indar.

The signings came after Indar visited the area on April 4th to inspect works that needed to be done, according to a release from the Ministry of Public Works.