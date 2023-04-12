AAG executives owe athletes, nation an apology

Shadow Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sport, and A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) Member of Parliament, Jermaine Figueria, has congratulated the Guyana team for its notable performance at the 50th CARIFTA Games which was staged in Nassau, The Bahamas.

“I would like to extend congratulations to all of Guyana’s athletes who are participating in the 50th CARIFTA Games being held in Nassau, Bahamas. Your stellar performances in very challenging circumstances are noteworthy and most commendable and a clear signal of your commitment to your sport and our country and your great potential if provided with an environment conducive to the practice of your sport,” Figueira stated in a press release.