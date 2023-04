The top brass of the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) recently presented a cheque worth $3M to the Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG) to help offset its expenses for the upcoming CARIFTA Games in the Bahamas.

This is according to a release disseminated to the media yesterday by the GOA.

According to the release, the President of the GOA, Godfrey Munroe observed that the AAG has over the years been slowly but constantly improving their performances at the annual Games.