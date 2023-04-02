MCYS/NSC to launch Easter Swim Programme tomorrow

Following an overwhelming response of in excess of 2000 applicants, the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport (MCYS) in collaboration with the National Sports Commission (NSC), will officially launch its annual Easter Vacation Swimming Programme tomorrow at the National Aquatic Centre, Liliendaal with a grand opening ceremony from 10am.

The programme, which has developed into a national platform, and is specifically geared toward children aged 6-18, will be conducted simultaneously at four facilities following its approved commencement.

They are the National Aquatic Centre, Liliendaal, the Colgrain Swimming Pool, Georgetown, the Watooka Swimming Pool, Linden and the Albion Estate Pool, East Berbice. Experienced national coach Paul Mahaica will serve as the programme coordinator and lead trainer.