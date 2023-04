A Corentyne fisherman was yesterday remanded to prison on a charge of attempted murder after he allegedly attacked a Number 79 Village, Corentyne resident with a knife.

Mohamed Fazar Ally also known as “Rana”, 21, of Crabwood Creek, Upper Corentyne yesterday appeared at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Renita Singh where the charge was read to him.

It is alleged that on April 9 he attempted to murder Avinash Sumintra, 30, a labourer of Lot 166 Number 79 Village, Corentyne.