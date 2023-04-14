CARIFTA Games outfit return to stirring welcome

Greeted with flowers, confetti and rhythmic drumming, the CARIFTA Games contingent which represented Guyana in the Bahamas during the Easter weekend returned to a patriotic welcome yesterday at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

The standout teen athletes who earned eight medals at the Games despite many hurdles off the track, were welcomed home by Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr., Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle, Vice President of the Guyana Olympic Association, Cristy Campbell, proud parents, well-wishers, members of the Athletic body and media operatives. “Welcome Home Champs!” were the first words spoken by Minister Ramson who went on to state that he was proud of the achievements of the outfit which was hamstrung by bungled travel arrangements which saw most of them arriving late on the day of competition.