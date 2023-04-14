“I know I still have a lot to contribute”- AAG President Hutson - after calls for him to step down

Following avoidable and unnecessary travel errors which hamstrung the CARIFTA Games outfit, calls have been made for Aubrey Hutson, president of the Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG) to step down.

On the sideline following the arrival of the team at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport yesterday, Hutson told the media that he is weighing his options but he opines that he still has ‘a lot to contribute.’“I am weighing my options right now and if at any point I feel I am a hindrance to the progress of track and field in Guyana, trust me, I will walk away.”

Hutson added that his track record has shown that the discipline has enjoyed an upward trajectory since he took over the reins a decade ago.