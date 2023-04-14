North East, Mackenzie All-Stars record easy wins in One Guyana Futsal

North East La Penitence and Mackenzie All-Stars recorded lopsided victories when the Kashif and Shanghai ‘One Guyana’ Futsal Championship resumed on Thursday evening at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.
North East La Penitence mauled Showstoppers 9-1. The trio of Leon Edwards [9th and 18th], Ezequiel Telford [27th and 28th], and Lennox Cort [20th and 30th] led the rout with respective doubles, with Andy Roberts, Dwayne Lawrence and Kyle Moffatt adding to the score in the 23rd, 25th, and 39th minute respectively.