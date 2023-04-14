Sports

North East, Mackenzie All-Stars record easy wins in One Guyana Futsal

Marvin Josiah (centre) of Showstoppers on the receiving end of rash challenge from Lennox Cort of North East La Penitence in Kashif and Shanghai ‘One Guyana’ Futsal Championship
North East La Penitence and Mackenzie All-Stars recorded lopsided victories when the Kashif and Shanghai ‘One Guyana’ Futsal Championship resumed on Thursday evening at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

North East La Penitence mauled Showstoppers 9-1. The trio of Leon Edwards [9th and 18th], Ezequiel Telford [27th and 28th], and Lennox Cort [20th and 30th] led the rout with respective doubles, with Andy Roberts, Dwayne Lawrence and Kyle Moffatt adding to the score in the 23rd, 25th, and 39th minute respectively.

