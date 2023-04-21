North East, Mackenzie All-Stars, Leopold St win in ‘One Guyana’ Futsal

North East La Penitence, Leopold Street, and Mackenzie All-Stars recorded contrasting victories when the One Guyana Futsal Championship resumed on Thursday evening at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

North East La Penitence overcame Kingston 2-1. Junior Jordan and Lennox Cort scored in the 14th and 28th minute respectively. On target in the loss was Shamar Thomas in the 26th minute.

Similarly, Leopold Street squeaked past Showstoppers 3-2. The trio of Jonathan McKenzie, Rondel Williams, and Quason McAulay scored in the first, 17th, and 25th minute correspondingly. For the loser, Marvin Josiah and Daniel Mitchell scored in the 23rd and 28th minute apiece.