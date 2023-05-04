Teffon Fraser double leads Pouderoyen past Paradise

Leopold Street, Tiger Bay/Festival City, and Pouderoyen recorded victories, when the ‘One Guyana’ National Futsal Championship continued Tuesday evening at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.
Leopold Street edged North East La Penitence 2-1. Randy Maynard and Jonathan Mackenzie scored in the 24th and 29th minute respectively. On target in the loss in the 22nd minute was Sheldon Profitt.
On the other hand, Tiger Bay/Festival City dismissed Mackenzie All-Stars 3-0. Rich Deon, Jermin Scott, and Jomar Jackson scored in the third, 26th, and 27th minute respectively.