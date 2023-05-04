GFF Tiger Rentals U13 League Cup commences tomorrow

The Tiger Rentals Under-13 League Cup Championship will commence tomorrow at the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) National Training Centre, Providence from 9:00 am.

This was disclosed by an official release from the federation. According to the release, 10 Regional Academies will compete in the event, which concludes on Sunday at the same venue. The participants are East Coast, Georgetown, Upper Demerara, East Bank, West Berbice, Bartica, West Demerara and East Berbice, Rupununi, and Essequibo.

The teams will be divided into two groups of five, with the respective group winners advancing to the championship match.