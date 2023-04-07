East Coast Demerara thump East Berbice to win Tiger Rentals Football League

East Coast Demerara was crowned the inaugural Tiger Rentals U13 Developmental Football League Champions, crushing East Berbice 6-1 yesterday at the National Training Centre, Providence.
The East Coast Demerara outfit entered the match tied on points with Georgetown but was ahead in the standings due to their superior goal differential.
A win was all that was required to secure the title for East Coast Demerara, whilst Georgetown needed a combination of a victory, and for the latter to stumble to a either loss or draw.