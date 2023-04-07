Sports

East Coast Demerara thump East Berbice to win Tiger Rentals Football League

GFF Technical Director Bryan Joseph handing over the championship trophy to the East Coast Demerara captain in the presence of teammates and the coaching staff after winning Tiger Rentals U13 Football title
East Coast Demerara was crowned the inaugural Tiger Rentals U13 Developmental Football League Champions, crushing East Berbice 6-1 yesterday at the National Training Centre, Providence.

The East Coast Demerara outfit entered the match tied on points with Georgetown but was ahead in the standings due to their superior goal differential.

A win was all that was required to secure the title for East Coast Demerara, whilst Georgetown needed a combination of a victory, and for the latter to stumble to a either loss or draw.

