Contrasting fates for Russell, Narine as KKR win

(CMC) – Superstar Andre Russell suffered the indignity of a first-ball ‘duck’ but his West Indies counterpart Sunil Narine picked up a brace of wickets in an outstanding four-over spell of off-spin, as Kolkata Knight Riders won their first game of the new Indian Premier League season yesterday.

Playing against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Eden Gardens, KKR rallied to an impressive 204 for seven off their 20 overs, courtesy of half-centuries from Shardul Thakur (68) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (57). Russell, however, picked out long off with his first delivery from leg-spinner Karn Sharma (2-26) to perish in the 12th over.

In reply, RCB tumbled to 123 all out in the 18th over to give KKR a crushing 81-run win, compensating for their opening loss to Punjab Kings last weekend.

Sent in, KKR’s start was less than stellar, the hosts stumbling to 47 for three at the start of the seventh over before the recovery came through Rahmanullah and Rinku Singh (46), the pair posting 42 for the fourth wicket.

Rahmanullah blasted half-dozen fours and three sixes from 44 deliveries but was one of two wickets to perish in the 12th to leave the innings tottering on 89 for five, when Russell was dismissed.

But Shardul arrived to pummel nine fours and three sixes in a 29-ball cameo, inspiring a 103-run, sixth wicket stand with Rinku, who counted two fours and three sixes off 33-balls, as KKR rallied at the back end.

Facing a difficult run chase, RCB started well through captain Faf du Plessis (23) and Virat Kohli (21), the pair putting on 44 off 29 balls for the first wicket.

However, once Narine bowled Kohli with the fifth ball of his spell, RCB’s innings went into terminal decline, with only number eight David Willey (20 not out), top order batsman Michael Bracewell (19) and last man Akash Deep (17) reaching double figures thereafter.