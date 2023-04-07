Sports

Gavin Singh appointed to Executive Committee of the Pan American MMAF

- will serve as director for South America

Unified! Pan American Federation President Jason Fraser (centre) and GMMAF Chief and new Pan Am executive Gavin Singh (2nd from right) posing for the cameras following the official confirmation of the latter’s appointment to the regional committee. Also in the photo from left are GMMAF member, Charles Greaves; Suriname MMA executive, Benito Linger; and MMA trainer Eric Alexandre
In what can only be described as a historic achievement, Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Federation (GMMAF) President, Gavin Singh, has been appointed to the Executive Committee of the Pan American Mixed Martial Arts Federation and will serve as a director for the jurisdiction of South America.

This was disclosed by the President of the Pan American Mixed Martial Arts Federation, and Trinidad and Tobago native, Jason Fraser, on Saturday at the Princess Ramada Hotel, Providence, during an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sport.

