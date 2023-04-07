Gavin Singh appointed to Executive Committee of the Pan American MMAF

In what can only be described as a historic achievement, Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Federation (GMMAF) President, Gavin Singh, has been appointed to the Executive Committee of the Pan American Mixed Martial Arts Federation and will serve as a director for the jurisdiction of South America.
This was disclosed by the President of the Pan American Mixed Martial Arts Federation, and Trinidad and Tobago native, Jason Fraser, on Saturday at the Princess Ramada Hotel, Providence, during an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sport.