Local MMA body to partner with Suriname counterpart to develop coaching programme

Following his historic appointment to the executive committee of the Pan American Mixed Martial Arts Federation, president of the Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Federation (GMMAF), Gavin Singh, has inked a partnership with Suriname for the staging of a local coaching programme.

This was confirmed by Singh during an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sports. Singh, who will serve as a director for the entire South American region, stated that the initiative was borne out of discussions with the Suriname Federation to develop the entire sporting landscape of the discipline.

He added that this programme will serve as preparation for the Pan American Federation’s coaching seminar, which is tentatively billed to commence during the month of July. The initiative will be spearheaded by Suriname’s MMA executive and coach, Benito Linger, and experienced MMA trainer and former competitor, Eric Alexandre.