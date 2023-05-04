Wiruni, Sandhill to clash in Sir James France Competition

Despite an unforeseen delay, the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) is keen on completing the Sir James France 40-over second-division tournament for the riverain area with Wiruni and Sandhill set to clash in the final.

In the previous rounds, Wiruni defeated Ebini by 59 runs at the Ebini ground. Batting first Wiruni piled up 198 all out in 40 overs with extras contributing the highest score with 44. K. Fredericks dealt in boundaries as he stroked four fours and two sixes on his way to 28 while M. Sampson made 23 and K. Sinclair 20. K. Kertzious bagged 4-30 and M. Leacock picked up 3-32.

Ebini, in reply, mustered 139 all out in 34.5 overs. D. Leacock top scored with 39 as D. Osbourne took 4-30 while J. Sinclair and G. McKenzie took two wickets each.

Also at Ebini, the hosts lost to Sandhill by 21 runs after the visitors posted 177 all out in 38 overs and restricted Ebini to 156 all out in 33 overs.

In the third match, it was a 25-over affair between Ebini and Wiruni with Wiruni winning by 56 runs.

Wiruni posted 175 for six with Osborne top scoring with 64, his innings featuring five sixes and three fours. J. Sinclair and C. Sinclair supported with 27 and 22 runs respectively. R. Flemings took 3-28.

In reply, the home team was dismissed for 119 from 21.3 overs with K. Morris hitting 48. D. DaSilva 16 and R. Flemings 11 were the only batsmen to reach double figures. J. Sinclair followed up his cameo with the bat with 3-22 while D. James took 2-18.

The final is set for the Rose Hall Canje ground and is being sponsored by Nolan France in honor of his late father James France, an outstanding educator and head teacher, who served many years in the riverine area.