GFF Ordinary Congress penciled for May 27th

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) will stage its Ordinary Congress on May 27th at 10:00hrs at the National Training Centre, Providence, East Bank Demerara.

This was confirmed by an official correspondence which was signed by general secretary Ian Alves and circulated to its membership. According to the release, “The formal convocation of the 2023 GFF Ordinary Congress shall be made in writing at least seven (7) days before the date of the Congress, by no later than May 20, 2023. Such convocation shall contain the agenda and additional information and documentation as required by and stipulated in art. 30 par. 4 of the GFF Statutes.”