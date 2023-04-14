Santos Masters Football Cup culminates tonight at GFC

The Santos 59th Anniversary Masters Football Championship will conclude this evening at the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) ground, Bourda with the semifinal section and eventual final.

Santos will oppose Wales in the first semi-final fixture at 18:00hrs. In the second semi-final encounter, Western Tigers will battle Club 45 at 19:00hrs.

The resulting winners will progress to the championship match, with the losers contesting the third-place playoff. The winner of the event will pocket $100,000, whilst the second, third, and fourth-place finishers will receive $50,000, $30,000, and $20,000 respectively.